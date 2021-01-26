WMAT receives federal transportation safety grant

WHITERIVER – According to a Jan. 21 press release, Arizona’s senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) has been awarded a total of $7,500 in federal grants which will provide funding to improve transportation safety.
Sinema said, “Today’s funding strengthens economic opportunities for the WMAT — creating jobs, improving roads, and expanding access to vital services.”
Sinema is co-sponsor of the Tribal Transportation Equity and Transparency Improvement Act — bipartisan legislation that increases flexibility for Tribes in Arizona to utilize transportation funds while bolstering the transportation and consistency of the Tribal Transportation Program (TTP). The TTP provides safe and adequate transportation and public road access to and within Indian reservations and Indian lands, with an overall goal of contributing to the economic development, self-determination and employment of Tribal communities.
Last week, during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. for U.S. Department of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg, Sinema took an opportunity to highlight Arizona’s transportation and infrastructure priorities by asking Buttigieg about his plans to strengthen Arizona’s infrastructure, create jobs, improve COVID-19 safety and address the transportation needs of Tribal communities. Sinema stressed that the 22 Native American Tribes in Arizona have specific and unique transportation needs that the Department of Transportation must help address.
Acknowledging the grant monies for the Tribe and the work of Sinema, Jerry Gloshay, chief of staff to WMAT Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, said, “WMAT welcomes support from our state leadership, especially improving our transportation system on the homeland of our Tribe.”
