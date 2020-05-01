WHITERIVER – As of April 20 there were nine inmates and four correctional officers at the White Mountain Apache Tribe Department of Corrections in Whiteriver who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Independent has made multiple calls to tribal officials, including Emergency Operations Center Cmdr. Carlos Valdez for an update on the situation at the detention center without getting any response by press time.
On Wednesday, Gwendena Lee-Gatewood's chief of staff, Jerry Gloshay Jr., along with Colin Tessier and other tribal members were in Linden to accept a donation of seven pickup truckloads of hygiene products that they took to the reservation.
They did not know exactly where everything would be going, but given there was so much of it, some could end up at the detention center to help keep other inmates and guards as safe as possible from the coronavirus.
An April 19 press release from the tribe stated that the infected inmates were quarantined once it was determined they had the virus, and that the officers were isolated at home, and that “all inmates and correctional officers who tested positive are in good condition.”
The same press release said that staff and inmate populations will be closely monitored.
Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s office is reportedly working with the BIA and Arizona Department of Health Services to see if it would be possible to relocate inmates at the detention center in Ft. Apache who test negative for COVID-19, so the issue of coronavirus in the jail facility does not become more widespread.
The Independent was unable to get an update on the condition of the infected inmates or the correctional officers who are reportedly isolating at home.
Companies, including Lowes, Pepsi, Summit Healthcare, Home Depot, Bashas', Walmart, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Indigeneous Goddess Gang, and individuals like Eric Kramer, Dawnsafe Whitesinger and Sheryl Eaton were sponsoring donations of things like gloves, masks, face shields, isolation gowns, goggles, shoe covers, bottled water, Gatorade and tea to help the tribe.
As of April 27, there were a total of 341 people on the Fort Apache Reservation who had been tested for the coronavirus, with 111 positive cases and 185 negative. One tribal member has died from COVID-19.
