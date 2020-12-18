WMAT Rez Dog calendar promotes canine advocacy

WHITERIVER – For years people in the White Mountains have spoken of problems relating to rez dogs — rez dogs being those animals that are uncared for or abandoned on the White Mountain Apache Reservation for a myriad of reasons. Many outside of the reservation have adopted rez dogs and many have worked toward helping find a solution.
This year, Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, became the catalyst herself for working on a solution. With a calendar fundraiser, her goal is canine advocacy.
“Contrary to popular belief,” said Lee-Gatewood, “the reservation has responsible pet owners and this calendar reflects the love and care for pets. This calendar will help promote the advocacy for those canines who may need a little extra help to get the care they need to prevent diseases from fleas and ticks — like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.”
Lee-Gatewood said she was very proud of the people who took the initiative to help put the calendar together. She said their contribution to the cause is helping promote public health and the purchase of the calendar is considered a charitable donation. It is the first community project put together entirely by the Tribe and its members.
Many Tribal members submitted photos of their pets for the calendar and Cairo Clay contributed to the success of the project as the graphic designer.
“With COVID-19 at our door step and also fighting Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever,” said Lee-Gatewood, “it’s a double punch, and around this time, (we have) the flu and RSV, too.”
“Pets are family, a reflection of hope and change. Now that is genuine love and concern — what the world needs more of at this time and always,” said Lee-Gatewood. “Let’s Paws for a moment and give thanks to pets everywhere.”
Off reservation, the Pinetop Coffee House next door to El Rancho on White Mountain Boulevard has some of the calendars in their location and they can also be purchased online at www.whitemountainapache.org/calendar.
The 2021 calendar is titled “Rez Dog Edition.”
