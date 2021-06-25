WMAT vaccination update

WHITERIVER — Now that COVID-19 numbers have been dropping, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) is in the Modified Normal Phase of their re-opening plan, the WMAT Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will only be posting their COVID-19 dashboard numbers once a week on Wednesday on their Facebook page.
The Wednesday, June 23, numbers showed an increase of five over the last week and the number of active cases is seven.
Tribal members are asked to continue to practice all precautionary measures which include wearing a mask in public which is mandated under the Modified Normal phase; to wash their hands with soap and water and/or sanitize their hands often; practice six feet apart social distancing; to wipe down commonly used surfaces; stay home if feeling sick or placed under quarantine and to get vaccinated.
WMAT reports that as of June 23 there have been 8,990 persons who have received the first primer dose of Pfizer vaccine and 8,214 who have received the second booster.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is only one shot has been received by 558 persons.
In a compilation of all the age groups and the total percentages of the groups who have been vaccinated, the 12 to 15 year age group is the lowest, showing 229 or 13% as having been vaccinated. The next group in the lower range for vaccination are persons ages 20 to 29 with only 1,223 or 39% having been vaccinated.
The current level of vaccinations for the Tribe is 53%. The goal is for 70% or higher to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.