Reporter’s note: This is the second installment of two articles which provides an overview of White Mountain Apache Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood’s Dec. 5 Facebook forum regarding information on COVID-19 vaccination plans. Part I focused on National Institute of Health Director of Tribal Health Research Dr. Dave Wilson and vaccines. Part II’s focus is based on the Clinical Director and Infection Specialist at Whiteriver Indian Health Service Dr. James McAuley on choosing to take the vaccine, and Derrick Leslie with White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Emergency Operation Center (WMAT EOC) on priority distribution of the vaccine.

Just The Facts

“This disease is not just a cold,” said McAuley. “We are unfortunately seeing people dying from it, and honestly, we do not even know if you recover from COVID if there are residual effects to your lungs or heart or body. So, I would not hesitate to say to people who say I will just get the disease and recover, you might recover – you are likely to recover – but I would strongly urge the people to take the vaccine over the disease with what we know at this point.”

- Clinical Director and Infection Specialist at Whiteriver Indian Health Service, Dr. James McAuley