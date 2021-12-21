Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 1:28 pm
Girls basketball scores
With Christmas just around the corner, I look back at the past year.
Liam Tregaskes, 10, of Show Low has been chosen as the overall winner of the White Mountain Independent’s Christmas Wishes 2021 coloring contest.
Overall Winner — Liam Tregaskes, 10, of Show Low
Kara Nicole Hall, 5, Fate, Texas was the winner in the 3-5 age group.
David Horne, 8, Pinetop, was the winner in the 6-8 age group.
Carlie M. Eilertsen, 10, Show Low, was the winner of the 9-12 age group.
SHOW LOW — Liam Tregaskes, 10, of Show Low has been chosen as the overall winner of the White Mountain Independent’s Christmas Wishes 2021 coloring contest.
Tregaskes’ entry features a stunning coloring job with bright reds, greens, blacks and even optional glitter of Santa holding a Christmas present and a candy cane.
For his efforts Liam is awarded a $50 Visa gift card, donated by WMI Editor Jim Headley and Ronnalee Fischer.
More than 150 children entered the White Mountain Independent’s Christmas Wishes 2021 coloring contest.
Winners in the 3 to 5 age group are:
1st — Kara Nicole Hall, 5, Fate, Texas (grandparents live in Show Low)
2nd— Mayson Coto, 5, Show Low
3rd — Teaghan Reeck, 5, Lakeside
Winners in the 6 to 8 age group are:
1st — David Horne, 8, Pinetop
2nd— Kit Petty, 7, Pinetop
3rd — Valentina Castro, 8, Show Low
Winners in the 9 to 12 age group are:
1st — Carlie M. Eilertsen, 10, Show Low
2nd— Rebekah Tenny, 12, Snowflake
3rd — Jaqson Honanie, 10, Pinetop
First place winner in the 3 to 5 group Kara Nicole Hall will receive Horse Toys donated by Shanty Town (Pet Food Warehouse).
First place winner in the 6 to 8 group David Horne will receive a Nerf Gun donated by WMI Legals manager and administrative assistant Tori Starns.
First place winner in the 9 to 12 group Carlie M. Eilertsen will receive an Ultimate Bracelet Studio donated by Starns.
Other prizes donated include Bashas’ gift cards and gift cards from General Manager Rick Nathan. Culver’s in Show Low donated ice cream gift cards to every child who entered the contest.
