WMI's new GM is bullish on community

SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Independent (WMI) has a new general manager. Many may already be acquainted with him since he has served the Mountain in the WMI advertising department for the last six years.
Richard “Rick” Nathan is bullish on community. On Aug. 2, the first day in his new seat as general manager, he eagerly and enthusiastically embraced his new position with a pioneer spirit akin to newspaper editor Horace Greely’s advice, “Go West, young man,” which Nathan did.
There are many things you will learn about Nathan just by observation, but those who know him know that he loves following the stock market, loves horses, different philosophies, politics and business and John Wayne and American History.
Hailing from Trenton, N.J., Nathan was surrounded by the influence of The Revolutionary War, in particular George Washington. His favorite painting is “The Prayer at Valley Forge,” created by the late artist Arnold Friberg for the country’s bicentennial. It depicts Washington, a soldier and strong leader of the Continental Army, on his knees in the snow, praying for Divine protection for his men and the course they are about to embark upon for the country.
“Americans who came here were castoffs. They came here and would not be held down by a tyrannical king, and they flourished,” said Nathan. “They found they could govern themselves and could govern themselves better. I do not understand the concept of royalty.
“The thing I love about America is that here we do not care who your father was. We judge you by what you say and do.”
Nathan also admits that growing up in a rural New Jersey farming community with the Huck Finn existence he lived, that he came home from school each day, did his homework and watched Daniel Boone and The Rifleman, which also exerted heavy influence on who he is today.
When very young, Nathan wanted to be a cowboy. He still has the set of silver, western Lone Ranger revolvers with white handles and a black holster he got as a kid. But, as he got older — age 7 — his career ambition translated to wanting to be Elvis. His rationale was that Elvis was a movie star, a scuba diver and a ladies’ man, and lived a famed existence.
By the time he got to high school, his career path changed again.
“I figured I would be a lawyer or a writer or a politician,” said Nathan, who still fancied news, politics and history.
He was captain of the track team — he was not only a hurdler but a fast runner. He was also the editor of the Allentown High School newspaper. The school, situated in Monmouth County, served students from five different townships with students from a wide variety of backgrounds.
The school district made a decision to send the kids from Nathan’s township to Trenton. That was the impetus for Nathan writing an editorial which delineated reasons kids from a rural farming culture should not be transported to the city. Subsequently, that editorial, recognized by the editor/publisher’s wife of the local Messenger Press, landed Nathan an advertising position with the paper while he was still in high school.
Following graduation, Nathan went to Rider College for journalism. Though that seemed to be the career path he would follow, in addition to working with the Messenger, he also worked with his father who was a specialty building contractor. He saw that his father’s business took him to many different places, such as a roofing job on the New Jersey governor’s mansion and the renovation of the Alexander Douglas house where George Washington held the Council of War in 1777.
Seeing how his father ran his business, how he interacted with people, and the skills he had, Nathan said, “I wanted to work with my dad.”
And, he did.
While they were working on a structure in Princeton, N.J., which they were demolishing, someone came across a bunch of old “Arizona Highways” magazines which Nathan had never heard of. One of those changed the course of the Nathans’ lives. It was the January 1992 edition which contained a special feature, “John Wayne, His Epic Off-Screen Life in Arizona.”
Of course, the one time wanna-be cowboy, couldn’t resist a trip to Tombstone and taking the trail up to the White Mountains. Finding no humidity and no mosquitoes, the Nathans were hooked, but before they could return and make Arizona home, they had contractual obligations and other things to put in place. That was 2003.
Since that time, the Nathans’ purchased the Nathan Ranch outside of Show Low and made it their permanent home. Nathan’s dad, his best friend and idol, died in 2016 but his mother, Joan, and his sister, Linda, are here and they are a close and devoted family.
Nathan epitomizes three tenets in his personal and professional life — your word, friendship and loyalty.
“With every employee you have, you want to raise the bar of the organization. Take the best individual, their character, talent and ambition and the will to win and all those qualities translate into success for the client,” said Nathan.
Addressing WMI employees at a special luncheon this week, Nathan unfurled his action plan for the paper going forward and it was met with a standing ovation.
As a twice weekly award winning community newspaper covering Navajo and Apache counties, Nathan has listened to what people say about the paper and has heard what they want — more local coverage. And he says, “Let our horses run.”
