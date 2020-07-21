SPRINGERVILLE — Arizona Complete Health is pleased to announce that White Mountain Regional Medical Center has been selected to receive a $50,000 grant through a Community Reinvestment Program. This grant program is focused on supporting community-based organizations that are working to improve the health of Arizona’s local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will help this rural hospital to maintain stock of testing kits, proper medical supplies, and expanded bed capacity while employing the necessary professional medical staff to provide critical hospital services for those impacted by the virus throughout southern Apache County.
“We consider Arizona Complete Health as a partner in our mission: ‘Empowering a Healthier Community’ and we are grateful to receive these funds at this time,” said Greg Was, CEO of White Mountain. “They will be put to good use as we heal from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and focus on building a thriving and healthier community.”
White Mountain Regional Medical Center is located in Springerville and has been a leader in rural community healthcare since opening its doors in 1965.
“We are pleased to support the important work that White Mountain Regional Medical Center is doing at this time,” stated Greg Taylor, Arizona Complete Health’s Regional Vice President of Community Affairs. “It is critical that our medical community, especially those in rural settings, have the necessary supplies and staff to combat the public health threat posed by COVID-19. This grant will go a long way in making that a reality for southern Apache County and helping to improve the health of the community. White Mountain Regional Medical Center is a cornerstone of the medical community and we encourage other Arizonans to support their mission.”
Arizona Complete Health is providing a total of $285,000 in financial support for targeted health and wellness initiatives through the Community Reinvestment Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.