SPRINGERVILLE – The White Mountain Regional Medical Center (WMRMC) started out in a small rock building donated by the town of Springerville. Now it is a 21-bed facility that offers Level IV trauma care.
This October marks the 60th year since the hospital’s incorporation and WMRMC is having a party to celebrate.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, a 60-year anniversary celebration will be held in the courtyard outside of the hospital located at 118 South Mountain Avenue in Springerville. The celebration is open and free to the public, and the event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the serving of hors d’oeuvres. After an opening welcome by CEO Gregory Was at 6 p.m., there will be a number of speakers, including three physicians for the hospital: Cardiologist and Vice Chief of Staff, Christine Jackson; Pulmonologist and Director of the Cardiopulmonary Department, Dr. Carla Rotering; and Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Dr. Roger Williams. Afterwards, guests are welcome to mingle and enjoy desserts until the celebration ends at 8:30 p.m.
This event celebrates not only the not-for-profit hospital’s long history in Springerville, but the special ties it has to the area. In 1959, residents of Apache County and Catron County, New Mexico, realized they needed a modern hospital to better serve their communities, and they banded together to incorporate and raise funds to build a new facility. Prior to this date, there was no hospital in the Round Valley area for residents to receive critical care services.
By 1965, the efforts of area residents led to raising $531,000 and the construction of the hospital facility that we know today.
In 1995, when Samaritan Healthcare ended its relationship with the rural hospital, the community pitched in with telethons, raffles, and bake sales to keep the doors open and the hospital running. The White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District tax was created by area voters to help ensure that the hospital would never again be in danger of closing its doors. And just as the community has backed the hospital, the hospital is just as committed to its community. When the Wallow Fire struck the area around Alpine and threatened Round Valley in 2011, WMRMC kept their doors open, even while under evacuation, in order to continue providing 24/7 emergency care and respiratory services to residents in need.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.