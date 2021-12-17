SNOWFLAKE – Ushering in the Christmas season as only they can, the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra (WMSO) promises the White Mountain community a Saturday afternoon of orchestral splendor one week before Christmas day.
Working with small groups and soloists this year, WMSO plans to delight everyone with special selections such as “Santa Claus Overture,” Harry Row Shelley; “A Christmas Festival,” Leroy Anderson; “Westward Ho, Ho, Ho!,” arranged by Maestro Ted Vives; and “Somewhere in My Memory” from the movie “Home Alone,” John Williams.
Several of the holiday classics they are planning to perform will also bring treasured memories of past holidays to the minds of attendees.
Being a small rural community, many are often surprised that the White Mountains actually has a symphony, and they are doubly surprised when they hear them perform, especially if they have frequented symphony orchestras in metropolitan areas.
WMSO was founded in 1979, 42 years ago, as the Silver Creek Symphony Orchestra. In order to more accurately reflect the community they represent, they changed their name to White Mountain Symphony Orchestra in 2004.
WMSO has had a number of talented musicians and conductors over the years. Currently Maestro Ted Vives, who resides in Los Alamos, New Mexico, conducts the orchestra. He holds two bachelor's degrees in Composition and Music Education from Florida State University and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Theory and a Ph.D. from the University of Florida. He is also in his 16th season as the musical and artistic director for the Los Alamos, New Mexico Community Winds. In addition to many awards and recognitions, Vives also performs as principal trombone with the Santa Fe Community Orchestra and teaches low brass instruments privately.
Tickets for the Dec. 18 event are $10 for adults and $5 for youth, ages 5 to 18.
Snowflake High School is located at 190 S. 2nd W., Snowflake.
