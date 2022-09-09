WMWC supports education

The White Mountain Woman’s Club is making a difference in the education community with scholarships, school supplies for teachers and students and even supporting the efforts of The Morning Rose’s hygiene products project for school nurses.

WMWC raised a total of $15,475 for scholarships from two of its 2021 events – the 37th annual Fashion Show and the Cup of Cheer/Cookie Walk.

