WMWC supports education

The White Mountain Woman’s Club is making a difference in the education community with scholarships, school supplies for teachers and students and even supporting the efforts of The Morning Rose’s hygiene products project for school nurses.
WMWC raised a total of $15,475 for scholarships from two of its 2021 events – the 37th annual Fashion Show and the Cup of Cheer/Cookie Walk.
The funds were distributed for scholarships at Blue Ridge High School, Show Low High School and Northland Pioneer College.
An additional $875 went to Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) organization, which is dedicated to nurturing and training young leaders of tomorrow. The club also awarded $600 in funds for girls who are high school juniors to attend Girls State, a program of education for citizenship sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Following an outreach to Blue Ridge, Concho, Nicholas and Whipple Elementary schools to find out what students and teachers needed for the new school year, WMWC members raised $800 to fulfill the schools’ wish lists that included items such as pencils, crayons, erasers, rules, markers, paper, scissors, binders and more.
Second Vice President Debbie Whitney-Sundberg and her husband delivered the items to each of the schools in August so supplies were available when school began.
According to Treasurer Sherri Beardsley, when WMWC learned of The Morning Rose’s project to provide hygiene products to the schools to help the school nurses, the group joined in on this endeavor as well.
Finally, also in support of education, WMWC has placed a Little Free Library at the Show Low Park for children who like to read and they restock it each week.
WMWC celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014. Its goal, as expressed on its Facebook page, is “to help those in need, the kids, and provide scholarships to Blue Ridge High School, Show Low High School and NPC in the White Mountain Community. We have been doing this since 1964 – 58 years.”
