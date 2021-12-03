WMWC's 33rd Annual Cup of Cheer

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Creating an annual holiday experience for 33 years, the White Mountain Woman’s Club (WMWC) brings back the Cup of Cheer Cookie Walk on Friday, Dec. 3 at St. Mary of the Angels in Pinetop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cookies are always the main thing. It’s a cookie walk because you walk around the display of over 300 dozen homemade cookies and select what you want. There will also be some gluten-free cookies available.
Members of the club will wear gloves and masks as they pack your selected cookies into the appropriate size box. A small box is $10 and a large box, $15. And, when they say pack, they mean as many cookies as can get into a box and close properly.
There will also be some cookie boxes which have been pre-packaged and ready for pickup. Those are $15.
Another draw to the event is the amazing crafts. This year there are 12 vendors with items such as hobby horses, turquoise hand crafted jewelry, hand crafted wooden trays and bowls from local woods, knitted items and a variety of Christmas gifts.
Nobody likes to shop on an empty stomach. You won’t have to interrupt your shopping to leave to find something to eat. You can take a break and purchase a bowl of one of the five homemade soups at the event — chili, butternut squash, chicken tortilla, turkey rice or vegetable, for only $5. A homemade roll will also be served with the soup.
If you prefer, you can purchase a Christmas mug of the soup of your choice for $7 and keep the holiday mug.
There will be five beautiful baskets — one with baseball tickets — to be raffled off. Tickets are for sale on sight and you do not have to be present to win.
There is also an opportunity for some lucky person to win Monopoly money by taking a turn on Spin the Wheel. The Monopoly money can be used towards the purchase of a gift at the event.
Cup of Cheer is taking place at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop, where it has been held for the last several years. There is ample parking for everyone.
Normally the event is held on Saturday but this year it will take place on Friday.
Cup of Cheer is a fundraiser to help charities and those in need on the Mountain. It also helps young people with scholarships which the club awards.
WMWC is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs which began as a nonprofit service organization in 1890 in New York City. Arizona has 38 clubs around the state, the first being chartered in 1901. The White Mountain Woman’s Club was chartered in 1964 and has been helping the White Mountain community for 57 years.
