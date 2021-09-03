SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Woman’s Club (WMWC) did it again. Being the first organization on the Mountain to introduce a fashion show, they have not lost their appeal even after 37 years. They actually sold out before the Aug. 21 event occurred and they made $14,000 which they will award in scholarships to local youth.
The last five years WMWC has held their event at Torreon Golf Club and it has been billed as “Splendor in the Pines.” This year’s theme was Roaring 20’s Style and it was a nice diversion for everyone to be able to get dressed up in costume — or not — and have a much-needed outing among old and new friends.
The community has always been generous to WMWC and this year, in spite of the last year and a half, this year was no different. The total raised included the silent auction and raffle basket items. The items ranged from donations outside the area such as passes to Bearizona and the Camp Verde Train Ride to the ever supportive local businesses who donated jewelry, handmade specialty items, art, wine and so much more.
Of course, what has been a surprise for so long, are the fashions which are available locally. Flaire Boutique, Gingerbread Cabin and Sweet Home Arizona dressed members who modeled for them in attire befitting Mountain living.
As you might expect at a ladies’ luncheon, the tables were adorned with ornate center pieces which were made with ostrich feathers which, by the luck of a draw, someone at the table got to take home with them at the end of the event. Each guest received a Roaring 20’s headband as a memento and lunch was buffet style, topped off by Torreon’s decadent ice cream brownie bar.
Following the fashion show and lunch, one of the favorite things which began a few years back, was the Old Bag Auction — not people, but lovely purses donated by members. Each purse contained contents valued at around $100. And, it proved once again, that just like you cannot judge a book by its cover, you cannot judge the contents of a purse on how it looks on the outside. The mystery of the contents is what makes ladies’ try to outbid each other and no one is ever disappointed.
It was a full day of camaraderie among like-minded people whose goal is always to help others.
The White Mountain Woman’s Club is a non profit club which was charted on April 15, 1964. It is a club for women whose common interest is education, community service and the arts.
WMWC was chartered on April 15, 1964. They celebrated their Golden Anniversary in 2014 and continue in their mission “to unite women for mutual benefit to promote their common interest in education, community service, and the arts.
The club raises money to give back to those who are in need through special projects, volunteerism of its membership and support of the White Mountain community.
The club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Collectively, they live the volunteer spirit.
Monies from the Roaring 20’s style fashion show this year — $14,000, will fund scholarships for local youth and will be awarded in 2022.
The club meets monthly for a business meeting which has a full agenda and it includes lunch at one of the local restaurants. They also celebrate members’ birthdays with a birthday raffle and you can be sure they are supporting one or more worthy projects which they invite members to participate in. Members work hard and play hard together.
Members are kept up-to-date all year long with their monthly newsletter, “Hot Flashes.”
The next big event the club will hold is the annual Cup of Cheer event which will be in December.
For more information on the club, contact WMWC President Joan Lora at (602) 999-3090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.