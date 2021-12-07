WMWC's Cup of Cheer raises over $4,000

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Woman’s Club (WMWC) did it again. In spite of a necessary change from their usual first Saturday of December to the first Friday this year, the 33rd Annual Cup of Cheer brought in $4,271.
Club members baked a total of 500 dozen cookies for the cookie walk. There were 35 different kinds of cookies along with fudge, brownies and cakes. Surprisingly, they could have sold more if they had more, because the cookies and specialty items were all sold out by noon.
That wasn’t the only thing that sold out. The homemade soups — chili, Italian noodle, butternut squash, chicken noodle and vegetable, along with the yummy homemade rolls, also sold out just before noon.
The event went on until 2 p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels, and though the cookies and soup were gone, many were happy to be able to shop the vendor booths. There was quite a variety of gift selections such as hobby horses, handmade purses, Christmas ornaments, elves, wooden benches, trays, bowls, crocheted scarves and knitted items. It was reported that the five vendors did so well that they vowed to return next year.
The new spin for holiday money wheel yielded holiday cash which could be spent within the event. A $20 bill gave a person three spins and a chance to shop the vendor booths with the holiday bucks.
The raffle baskets also drew a lot of attention, and though all who bought tickets hoped to be the winner of one of the five baskets, some were hoping to take home the basket which contained an autographed football and Diamondback baseball tickets. But, all basket winners left happy.
Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by and some lucky people were able to grab a photo op with the two seasonal favorites.
Thanks to Jim Hillebrecht, festive holiday music permeated the entire event making it even more festive.
The WMWC will use the monies made at the annual Cup of Cheer for scholarships for local students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.