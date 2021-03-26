APACHE COUNTY — An as yet unidentified woman was killed after the truck she was driving collided with a tractor-tailer on the Concho-Snowflake Highway (Apache County Road 5020) in the mid-morning hours of Monday, March 22.
The collision occurred at 7:34 a.m. at milepost 12.5 on ACR 5020 prompting deputies with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and local emergency medical teams from Concho and St. Johns to rush to the scene to try and save the woman who suffered fatal but as yet unknown injuries.
She was taken to Summit Healthcare in Show Low for emergency treatment before being airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The cause of the fatal collision is still under investigation.
The names of the woman killed in the accident nor the name of the driver of the semi were included in a press release from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
