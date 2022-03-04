SPRINGERVILLE — The Lakeside Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is planning to proceed with burning within Woodland Lake Park, to the southwest of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
The Woodland Lake Burn Project is spread across approximately 104 acres, and smoke will be expected to be seen between March 4 to 30. The date of the planned burn will be dependent on when weather conditions are favorable to meet resource objectives. The planned burn is a collaborative effort between the Timber Mesa Fire Department, the Pinetop Fire Department, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. The project will take place on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests lands. A closure order of the Woodland Lake area will be in effect during and post prescribed fire until conditions are assessed and deemed safe to re-open.
Smoke is expected to be visible along SR260 in the Pinetop-Lakeside area but is not expected to impact travel. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/. Fire personnel will monitor the prescribed fire until it is completely out.
Prescribed burns help in the restoration of wildlife habitat and in creating safer spaces around communities.
The public can obtain additional information by calling the Lakeside Ranger District at (928) 333-6200.
