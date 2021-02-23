Woodland Lake Park is open

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town’s plan for the Feb. 8 temporary closure of Woodland Lake Park for bark beetle remediation and other construction projects has been delayed due to recent heavy precipitation.
In a Feb. 17 press release, the town advised the public that the park remains open but users need to exercise caution around the pedestrian path and while using other park amenities. Town staff will be working on preparation of the pedestrian path for construction and potential hazards exist.
When the temporary closure was first announced, Public Works Director Matt Patterson said, “The decision to close the park is all about the safety of the people. There is no way of controlling where people may be in the park.”
With the park remaining open and staff working within the park, it is a use-at-your-own risk situation.
The town was recently awarded a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to mitigate a bark beetle infestation at the park. The plan is to treat 90 acres of the 107 plus acres of the park with an overall goal to remove the ponderosa pine trees in the park and surrounding areas that have been infested and are dying. The project will necessitate the closing of the park until the project has been completed. Canyon Creek Logging is the company that will be in charge of the remediation.
Questions or information regarding any of the park projects should be directed to the Public Works Department at (928) 368-8885 or refer to the town’s information page at https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/347/Woodland-Lake-Park-Western-Bark-Beetle.
