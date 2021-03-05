We know the drill.
This year is different. Everything has changed; we have to make it happen online or virtually.
The virtual event format was applied to the 2021 Navajo County Spelling Bee with success, and it seems the students were willing to participate with the same level of dedication as in prior years.
The virtual event hosted by Navajo County Superintendent of Schools Jalyn Gerlich took place on Feb. 17.
Competing this year were 34 spellers from schools in Navajo County. They used a virtual platform called Scripps, which is the same platform that will be used at the state spelling bee this spring.
“This year we added a vocabulary component and the spellers had to type in their responses,” said Gerlich. “The online platform enabled the county to hold this bee in a manner that was safe, and knowing this is the same platform used in the state bee was reassuring.”
The winners
Jackson Woods, an eighth grade student from Blue Ridge Unified School District, was named champion.
The runner-up was Mannix Czech, an eighth grade student from George Washington Academy in Snowflake.
"I am so proud of Mannix's accomplishment, as he is a role model student here at George Washington Academy," said Principal Beth Kulish. "This is a big win for GWA, and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in amazing scholastic programs like the Navajo County Spelling Bee, because helps our students strive for excellence."
Third place went to Grace Smithson, another eighth grade student from Blue Ridge.
The top three spellers were presented with trophies and cash awards of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place at their respective schools.
Blue Ridge student Jackson Woods now moves forward to represent Navajo County in the state spelling bee that will be held in March.
"We are so proud of Jason and Grace; each is an excellent student and an outstanding human being," said BRUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. "These kids are fine examples for their school and our community."
Continuing academic and sporting events is a crucial part of maintaining normalcy during the pandemic and the school administrators, principals and teachers are the ones making it happen.
“We need to engage our students in any area that will provide competition,” said Gerlich. “Recognizing that students exceed in a variety of areas, we need to continue the spelling bee with its focus on vocabulary and language.”
