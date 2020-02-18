PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Three years ago Town Manager Keith Johnson implemented a work session for the town’s budget for fiscal year 2017–2018. It was similar to the planning session he and Finance Director Kevin Rodolph used when they worked together in Bloomington, New Mexico. It has worked so well for Pinetop-Lakeside that it has been repeated each year since.
This year was no exception. On Thursday, Feb. 13, town council members and department heads met in council chambers to begin laying the groundwork for the town’s budget for fiscal year (FY) 2020–2021.
The best laid plans guesstimated a five-hour work session but it ran over — well past 5 p.m. Each department recounted their accomplishments for 2019 along with their wish lists for the upcoming budget, and the council listed their priorities for the next fiscal year — all with an emphasis on saving money.
Johnson began by asking the council and department heads, “Are there ways we can save money? If there is a way we can save money now, it will help us deliver better service to our citizens. When things are flush, it is hard to trim.”
Each of the attending department heads provided detailed information about their department needs, the cost savings they have managed, or contributions to the town and community.
Following the work study meeting, in an email, Johnson said he believes the following six items will be the town’s focus for the FY 2020-2021 budget:
- Police Department remodel and expansion – a metal building has been purchased and architectural drawings will be the next thing we work on.
- Five-year pavement preservation will continue in town. When this cycle begins again we will move from doing a slurry seal to chip sealing existing roads. At the same time we have a few roads that need to be completely repaved. The Public Works Department has completed several already but there are a handful that are in desperate need to be rebuilt.
- Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex improvements to include replacing and lowering the irrigation lines on the soccer fields, adding new field lights and finish lengthening the soccer fields so that we go from three short fields to two full size. Other improvements, there will be additional parking including handicap spaces and building a new full size softball field.
- Waterline improvements on White Mountain Blvd. to support needed fire flows which will help to encourage new development.
- CPAW (Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire) and Firewise community. Although these are two separate initiatives they do go hand in hand.
- Broadband – the Town has included this on their list of Economic Development District Projects, Goals and Priorities. We would like to work with our local providers to address infrastructure improvements that need to be made within the Town limits. The state created a $2 million fund to help rural Arizona address these needs.
Another item discussed during the work study by Community Services Director Tony Alba was the unveiling of the new town website. It will also be a an agenda item at the Feb. 20 council meeting by it’s creator, Tourism Marketing Coordinator Annie De Rosier of Alba’s department.
The Feb. 13 meeting was the first of a series of meetings but only the beginning of the process. The budget calendar continues with budget planning on March 9 –12 between the town manager and finance director who will meet with department heads; April 6 –10 the town manager and finance director will hold a review the proposed budget; May 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — another public work study meeting for the council to review the budget, address revenue projections, present departmental program budgets, and provide a debt and budget wrap-up; June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be an additional public council budget work session, if needed; June 18, 5 p.m. a special council meeting will be held before the regular council meeting on that date to adopt the tentative FY 2020-2021 budget.
Following the adoption of the tentative budget the town is required to publish the Tentative Budget for FY2020-2021 and a Notice of Public Hearing in the newspaper. Then, on July 16 at 5 p.m. the town will hold a public hearing on the Final Budget and Council Adoption of Final Budget FY2020-2021.
Finalizing the budget process, Rodolph will input the budget in the financial accounting system, fill out the official budget form for the state, and will finalize the budget document for publication.
Creating the budget is a lengthy process all towns go through, and it is not possible to do everything. Johnson reminded everyone at the end, “There are things we will have to keep doing; (we will) keep our very big things, but get practical.”
In Part Two of this series, we will elaborate on each of the department’s contribution at the work study meeting.
Part Three will be devoted to Public Works. Though all departments are vital to the community, Public Works encompasses a large part of the town’s budget. With 17 employees, that department includes the maintenance, rehabilitation, cleaning and improvement of all town-owned buildings, streets, and stormwater facilities, maintaining Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex and Woodland Lake Park. They are responsible for snow removal, and now also the town’s IT (information technology). Future building and expansion but will also be addressed in Part Three.
