CONCHO – From Highway 61, the work progressing on the new Concho Community Center is very visible. The manufactured units have been put together, and every week, it begins to look more and more like how the Concho Community Action Network (ConchoCAN!) envisioned it to be.
ConchoCAN!, an organization formed by Concho residents in 2003, has always had a community center as one of their primary goals. In 2004, ConchoCAN! gained their 501c3 status to help with the funding and organization needed to achieve this goal. At one time, a center was located near the Concho Post Office, but having their own building where they could house community events and programs was always the plan.
The building, located at 97 Frontage Road, was originally the central four pieces of an old ski lodge in Lake Tahoe. Modular Solutions, who owned the ski lodge buildings, sold them to ConchoCAN! for just $7,500 each. Proceeds from the sale of a house donated by the Mellon family allowed for the purchase and delivery and the land it sits on. The community center was named the Mellon Community Center in honor of the family’s tremendous donation. Being the center units of the eight-section lodge, however, this means that outer walls on each end still need to be completed. ConchoCAN! board member Leon Buttler hopes to have the walls done in “about two weeks.”
There are big plans for the layout of the 3,068 square foot building as construction is completed. There will be a front lobby area where guests will be greeted by an office staff member. Restrooms will be located on either side of this lobby. Beyond the lobby area will be a large, open room for events. This “assembly room” is expected to be able to hold up to 150 people. On the right side of the building, Buttler hopes to see a computer lab go in. Local resident Andy Wilhelm has already volunteered to donate his time to set up and network donated computers once the center is far enough along to install them. On the left side of the building, there will be a commercial kitchen and a private room for classes or conferences, or even for just students to use to study in.
With funds slowly being depleted, ConchoCAN! has applied for a Community Development Block Grant through Apache County to help with the cost of building the kitchen for the center and other expenses.
“The whole concept from the get-go has been volunteerism,” Buttler said. Volunteers, who have donated money and countless hours to the project have been vital to the progress made on the Mellon Community Center. ConchoCAN! has been grateful for the outpouring of support, including that of one family who donated $1,000 anonymously to the center. To thank donors and volunteers alike, ConchoCAN! erected a sign out front, naming every organization and person that has helped along the way. “Every time somebody donated, we would come out here and add their name to the sign,” Butter said with a smile. The organization has been thrilled to add to that list of names as the center progresses.
“There’s still a lot here left to do,” Buttler said of the center. Plumbing, electrical and finish work all need to be completed, and with the recent storm activity, they discovered that they will also need the help of an experienced roofer for some new found leaks. “We are in desperate need of volunteers,” he said.
To that end, on Tuesday, November 12, ConchoCAN! is holding a “Volunteer Roundup” at the center starting at 9 a.m. There will be generators and equipment on site, and the goal for the day will be to work on construction and finishing some digging for the heavy-duty skirting that is going in around the building that will keep out critters and further insulate the center from cold weather.
Eventually, when the building has been completed, the Mellon Community Center will serve the community in multiple ways, such as for classes on resume writing and other job skills, after school programs, senior luncheons, computer classes, and even community movie nights. There will even be bingo nights in their future, thanks to the efforts of Gail Golden, a ConchoCAN! board member who helped to secure a bingo license from the state.
Asked when he expects the center to be officially open, Buttler said: “We have a very loose target date of a Valentine’s Dance.”
Locals occasionally stop by to check out the new building, and more residents are becoming curious about the Mellon Community center. During an on-site interview with the Independent, Buttler had to take a moment to address one such neighbor who drove by to ask questions.
“People are getting excited,” Buttler said. “We have a Concho Connection newsletter that comes out bi-monthly and for the last six months I have been writing articles to muster up support.”
“[It’s] one step at a time, but we’ve taken a big step to get it here,” he said proudly.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
