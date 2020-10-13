PINETOP-LAKESIDE — More than ever today people are encouraged to run for political office, whether it be federal, state or local. For those who have not done so before, the directions may seem clear cut, but many now know they are responsible for getting their own information first-hand. Such is the case for the six candidates running for the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District (PLSD) who, due to an error, are not on the ballot this November, but will be write-ins.
The question is being asked by some people, “Is there anything they can do?”
According to District Manager Dave Smith, PLSD pays the county to handle their elections and has likely done so since the district was formed.
On June 9, Christen C. Haddox, Elections Coordinator for Navajo County, sent a letter to PLSD with the Call to Election attachment. It stated that petitions must be filed between July 6 and Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Navajo County Elections Department at the Navajo County Governmental Complex in Holbrook. The letter asked the district to post it in two to three places in the community which Smith said they did.
Smith said the PLSD board passed a Resolution Calling Board Member Election at their regular meeting on May 13 outlining the steps to be taken for the Nov. 3 election, and made the formal request for the county to handle their election.
The county published the Call to Elections with the July 6 to Aug. 5 dates for candidates in the White Mountain Independent on June 12 and June 16.
Smith said PLSD received an email from Haddox on Aug. 18 stating, “I regret to inform you that I have made a mistake concerning your board. This year the filing dates for the November election changed and the calendar I had included the filing dates for last year, not the updated ones for this year. The dates July 6th – August 5th were what I had. The actual dates were June 6th– July 6th.”
Haddox also stated that she thought she had communicated the error to PLSD, but due to the primary election rush she later discovered she had not. She apologized for the error and advised Smith that there would be six write-in candidates for the three seats: Patrick Place, Kenny Keith, John Beeler, Donna Shurwin, Maria Donaghy and Gary Atkin.
Smith notified each of the six candidates individually by letter on Aug. 20 of the error.
“We only give dates as a courtesy,” said Raylene Richards, elections director. “It is correct on our website in two different places. It is up to them to make sure of the dates.”
Deputy County Attorney Jason Moore told the Independent that there was a statute which changed the dates to require candidates in nonpartisan races to file nomination papers earlier in order to appear on the ballot.
With the Nov. 3 election only a couple of weeks away the Independent reached out to the candidates to see what they may be doing to get their names out to the voters.
Incumbent Pat Place said, “I have been in waste water treatment for 28 years, with a city and a private contractor. I can see both ends of it. The sanitary district does a good job. It is a little different not working for the private contractor in that the sanitary district wants to save dollars and do the best job for the people. I will post signs in the area. I am not the kind to knock on doors but I hope my record so far with the sanitary district will help people made a good decision.”
John Beeler, who has served on the sanitary district board before, said, “I will go back to the facts — what the county did to us is very disappointing — the fiasco created by Navajo County. I have not thought about it. It is just spending dollars. I sent my mail to the Attorney General on Friday (Oct. 2) and they signed for it on Monday (Oct. 5). I don’t know if they will do anything about it or not.”
Donna Shurwin, Gary Atkin and Maria Donaghy who were part of the Save Our Digester group, got together and came up with a strategic plan.
Shurwin said, “We will run together. We have an ad in the paper which starts Friday (Oct. 9) and it will run every Tuesday and Friday until election. We had 1,000 business cards printed. We will hand them out and put them in doors. Hopefully they will understand the card. People are willing to help with the campaigning. I am going door to door but cannot see everybody. I have been proactive with recycling all my life and have spent 21 years following the digester and believe if is not broken don’t fix it.”
Gary Atkin, a former district manager with the sanitary district, reiterated the group’s strategy. “We want to make sure people get information as to what our interest is for running which is to save the digester. We support the digester and want to keep the digester.”
Maria Donaghy, a long-time proponent of recycling in the area, and part of the threesome, stated, “We need to recycle especially locally here at the PLSD and we need to promote this throughout the community.”
The Independent did reach out to Kenny Keith but to date he has not responded.
Responding to an inquiry from the Independent as to whether or not PLSD would be placing the write-in candidates on the district’s website, Smith said, “Not sure. At this point anyone can be a write-in candidate.”
We have to be careful to not give anyone special treatment. I could have a neighbor wanting to run, but I may not know about it. The early ballot I received made no mention of the six running.”
Richards said the write-in candidates’ names would be “in the voting booth but not on the ballot,” and for those doing mail-in ballots, they will be provided with a link which will have the same information.
