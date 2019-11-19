PHOENIX—Alpine property owner Kevin Scott Wynn’s tax evasion trial is set to start Dec. 3 in the U.S. District Court in Phoenix. In December of last year, Wynn was indicted on four federal charges alleging one count of felony tax evasion and three misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013. The government claims he owes at least $750,000 in back taxes. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.
Wynn has previously told the Independent that based on his understanding of a 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case, paying taxes is voluntary and that he has asked the IRS “3-4 times” to send him a letter stating the he “must Mandatory, File and Pay an Income Tax.” He has received no such letter, he claims.
Since his indictment, Wynn had been released on his own recognizance, with certain terms and conditions, like abstaining from “ANY (sic) use of alcohol” and not driving without a valid driver’s license. On Sept. 25, the government asked the court to revoke his “O. R.” release claiming that in August, Wynn was arrested in Scottsdale for Aggravated Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol — suggesting that he hadn’t abstained from drinking. Further, the district attorney alleged that at the time, Wynn’s Arizona driver’s license was suspended.
He was released from the August Scottsdale arrest, but as of Sept. 25, no complaint has been filed with regard to that incident. It is possible that a “blood draw” was performed, the results of which are not yet available.
This wasn’t Wynn’s first contact with Scottsdale police. In April 2012, he was convicted of DUI in Scottsdale after a bench trial; that is, a trial to a city court judge without a jury. Wynn appealed that conviction to the Maricopa County Superior Court and lost the appeal in May 2013.
The U.S. District Court released him again under stricter terms pending his upcoming tax evasion trial, including “electronic monitoring” and a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Before trial in the federal system, the parties prepare for the court a “Statement of the Case.” In Wynn’s case the statement was filed on Nov. 8. It states that “This is a criminal case brought by the United States government against the defendant, Kevin Scott Wynn … the United States charges the defendant with affirmative acts of evasion commencing in May, 2011, to wit: arranging to transfer money from his business accounts to a ‘nominee’ bank account held in the name of one of his employees.” The prosecutor who signed the document says that he has received “no objections, proposed changes or other response from defense counsel,” regarding the statement.
Wynn is presumed by law to be innocent. The judge presiding over the federal case is Judge Susan Brnovich, wife of the attorney general for Arizona, Mark Brnovich. The court has set aside five days for the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.