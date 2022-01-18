Following his graduation from Show Low High School last year, Zachary “Zach” Bates announced to his family that he was going to run a 100-mile race before his March 2, 2022 birthday. On Jan. 16, he crossed the 100-mile finish line at 11:11 a.m.
Not only did Zach finish the Coldwater Rumble, but he was the 37th to finish the race and did it in a reported time of 28:06:36.619.
Aravaipa Running, which hosted the Coldwater Rumble, posted on their Facebook page that Zach is the youngest to finish the 2022 race.
The Coldwater Rumble is a 100-mile footrace through the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountain Range in Goodyear.
The race began at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 and Zach’s mentor, John Hendrix, a marathon runner himself from Pinetop-Lakeside, was also there.
Hendrix, who sent along photos of the race to the Independent on Jan. 16, wrote, “This weekend was history in the making. I paced Zach through miles 60 — 80 and although he was hurting and often the struggle was almost overwhelming, he never once complained or spoke of maybe quitting. He persevered through the day and through the night, one foot in front of the other, and at 11:11 this morning crossed the finish line of the Coldwater Rumble 100-mile to more celebration and fanfare than the winner of the race received. Zach was truly a hero this weekend, surrounded by a news crew, documentary crew, friends and family.”
Hendrix also said that Zach had a smile on his face as he crossed the finish line which soon turned to tears as he was overwhelmed with emotion “as the crowd surrounded him and offered a deafening roar of congratulations.”
It was truly a milestone for Zach and the Bates family and many others — especially Zach’s mother, Rana Bates, who had pointed out to her son when he made his big announcement about running a 100 mile race that the biggest race he had ever run was a 5K. She told him he might not be conditioned to do such a race by then. She said he got kind of mad and replied, “You can’t keep me from doing this.”
Rana did not try to stop Zach. In fact, knowing her son, who is autistic, and being his only friend, she began helping him to train to get in condition.
Zach, who first exhibited hyper-focusing when he was very young, had already proved to his family that he was focused on running. He loved to run and in the fifth grade he could quote statistics of world runners as well as those of his favorites runners on his school team.
Rana started out with baby steps registering him in one race after another. She began with the High Mountain Half Marathon in Pinetop. When he exhibited his potential in that race, she entered him in others, each one building on the other, proving to her that he had consistency and it was highly likely that he could attain his goal.
In order to be able to document Zach’s progress, Rana opened a TikTok account and began posting videos. That action not only gained Zach many followers and provided them with some good advice, but it attracted Aravaipa which began following Zach. They reached out to him for an interview which was featured on Instagram last November — attracting more followers.
As part of their pathway to Zach’s goal, Rana found and signed up Zach for the Coldwater Rumble which would take place before his March 2 birthday. As they continued to train and build stamina with the different races he entered, Rana reached the point where she felt Zach needed more than she could offer.
She reached out and was referred to Niodemus Hollon, a 31-year-old world-class runner who ran the Badwater 135 in Death Valley at 19, and was the youngest to compete in the famous 100-mile Barkley Marathon in Wartburg, Tennessee. He completed it at age 22 at 57:41, one of only 15 who, in 35 years, have completed it.
Hollon agreed to take on Zach and with his coaching Zach’s performance reached a new level. Rana also gleaned many things through Hollon including the understanding of the nutritional requirements Zach needed in order to be able to keep up his strength for such a run.
Seeing her son’s ability and focus, Rana’s hope was to use Zach’s focus and love of running to inspire others with autism to believe if Zach could achieve his dream, they could too.
Since Zach began, his story has spread and he has amassed a number of followers along the way.
AzFamily 3TV/CBS 5 Sportscaster/Anchor Nick King had learned of Zach’s story and came to the Bates’ home in December to interview and film Zach and his family. Footage from the race will be added and Zach’s story will be shared in a video clip.
Following the Independent’s first article on Zach in the Nov. 26 edition, Producer and Director Travis Holt Hamilton of Travis Holt Hamilton Films out of Flagstaff, read the article and said he was inspired to do a documentary on Zach.
Zach is employed at Culver’s in Show Low and Hamilton arranged with Culver’s to come and begin filming the documentary mid-December.
Culver’s currently employs five autistic students. They trained them and work with their school schedules to accommodate their school activities. Totally supportive of Zach’s running goal, they held an unsolicited fundraiser to help raise funds for the documentary on Zach.
Prior to Zach and his family heading down to Goodyear for the race, Culver’s owners, Steve and Cathy Chlupsa, presented Zach special running gear and $500 from the fundraiser they did. They also committed up to $5,000 over the next year, as long as Zach is employed with them, to support his running career.
Though a number of people showed up for the Coldwater Rumble in person, Zach had many followers who watched the event which was live at https://live.aravaiparunning.com.
Posting photos of she and Zach on her Facebook page late Sunday, Rana wrote, “He spent the last 40 miles in pretty bad pain. Something happened in his right hip and he could hardly walk. He pushed through and got it done anyway. He is amazing. Everybody that was there including my family, friends, and all the strangers that we didn’t know came to the finish line and made a tunnel of love for him to run through. Everybody was cheering him on. There was so much love and support there. It was very overwhelming. We were all in tears.”
A tired Zach also received the coveted Coldwater Rumble Belt Buckle which only finishers of the 100-mile race receive.
(1) comment
Zach ran for 28 hours straight - think about that. Oh and he ran 100 miles! This young man deserves our admiration and Thank You WMI for putting him on the front page where he belongs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.