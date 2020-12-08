HOLBROOK — By now just the name Zolton must inspire fear in the hearts of drug smugglers in Navajo County given the huge number of busts the ever vigilant Navajo County Sheriff’s Office drug sniffing dog has made over the years.
The most recent bust Zolton played a hand (or paw as the case may be) in was Tuesday, Dec. 1 when he sniffed out 57.8 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $1.1 million during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near the Winslow exit.
Also allegedly found in the car driven by 30-year-old Chandler resident Mario Hubaldo Pacheco-Orduno were a firearm and three grams of cocaine.
Mario Ubaldo Pacheco-Orduno, 30, of Chandler, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County jail in Holbrook on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
According to a NCSO press release, Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, it was the cocaine allegedly in plain view in a baggie inside the vehicle Pacheco-Orduno was driving that prompted the deputy to dig deeper into what was going on.
That is when Zolton was brought in and during a vehicle sniff reportedly detected the nearly 58 pounds of meth that was allegedly found in the vehicle.
Its fully estimated street value comes to $1,102,080, according to authorities.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse is no stranger to Zolton and has no qualms about praising the now at least locally famous dog and the deputies in the NCSO.
“A big thank you to Zolton and his handler for this outstanding police work. Zolton has continued to make tremendous seizures and supporting our mission of removing these dangerous drugs from our county,” Clouse is quoted in the press release.
These warrantless pretense pull-overs, lacking probable cause, and only supported by profiling or, even worse, random harassment of the driving public, is a short jump to a police state. We should legalize all drugs and treat it like the health issue that it really is.
