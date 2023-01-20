Prop 211 sign

A sign in favor of Proposition 211, which voters passed overwhelmingly in November. The law requiring new transparency in the sources of funding for political campaigns, is being hailed as a model for other states by advocates and criticized as a threat to free speech by opponents.

 Samantha Chow/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Sen. Steve Kaiser has introduced legislation that could make him a hero of Arizona motorists — assuming it gets approved and survives a likely court challenge.

The Phoenix Republican wants to ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way. Kaiser said SB 1116 simply does what his constituents want.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.