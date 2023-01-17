Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

State legislators last week grilled the heads of the state boards tasked with overseeing complaints from citizens after reports by the state auditor general revealed some major deficiencies.

“This is why you want to have a robust and well funded Auditor General’s Office,” said Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, at the end of a marathon joint hearing of the House and Senate Health and Human Services Committees. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.