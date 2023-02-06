PHOENIX — One month into a legislative session that sees the Republican-controlled Arizona House and Senate trying to come to terms with a Democratic governor for the first time in 14 years, GOP leaders are showing no sign that Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first year in office will go smoothly.

Instead, they’re working on several fronts to limit her power with plans set to ignore her budget proposal and instead send her a bare-bones $15.8 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year this week that she’s certain to veto. And the Republican Senate president is also ensuring that those she’s chosen to run state agencies are scrutinized in ways that the previous two Republican governors never faced, signaling confirmation fights that can hamstring government operations.

