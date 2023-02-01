PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food.

The votes Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee came despite objections from mayors and lobbyists for the majority of communities that have the levies. They told senators that their budgets are dependent on these revenues.

Food and residential rent retail tax rates and revenues

City/Town 2021 pop. est. Retail tax rate 2022 retail tax revenue Food tax rate 2022 Food tax revenue Food as % of total retail tax revenue Residential rent tax rate 2022 Rent tax revenue Rent tax as % of total retail tax revenue
Dewey-Humboldt 4,455 2.00% $1,245,563 2.00% $4,688 0.40% 2.00% $6,692 0.50%
Eagar 4,439 3.00% $1,578,657 3.00% $208,742 13.20% 3.00% $14,679 0.90%
Holbrook 4,842 3.00% $4,006,426 3.00% $391,588 9.80% 3.00% $52,896 1.30%
Payson 16,516 2.88% $15,003,182 2.88% $2,335,585 15.60% $0 0.00%
Pinetop-Lakeside 4,102 3.00% $7,156,008 3.00% $858,616 12.00% 3.00% $55,595 0.80%
Saint Johns 3,388 3.00% $1,175,410 3.00% $146,013 12.40% 2.00% $8,224 0.70%
Show Low 11,967 2.00% $18,462,934 2.00% $2,133,500 11.60% $0 0.00%
Snowflake 6,364 3.00% $2,528,502 3.00% $45,968 1.80% 2.00% $0 0.00%
Springerville 1,716 3.00% $2,409,315 3.00% $546,328 22.70% 3.00% $23,866 1.00%
Taylor 4,119 3.00% $2,933,713 3.00% $1,033,106 35.20% 2.00% $2,418 0.10%
Tucson 543,242 2.60% $434,284,418 $0 0.00% $0 0.00%
Phoenix 1,624,569 2.30% $1,262,902,946 $0 0.00% 2.30% $70,481,143 5.60%

