A now-hiring sign is posted at Chase Bank in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 21, 2023. Economists say the churn of people moving between jobs is driving up wages.

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to cut the time Arizonans can collect jobless benefits – even when unemployment hits double digits.

The Senate on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to setting the maximum length of payments for those looking for work at no more than 12 weeks at any time the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate has been 5% or less for the prior quarter. That compares with the current law which allows up to 24 weeks when the unemployment rate is that low.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

