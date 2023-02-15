Abortion protest
Buy Now

A protester holds a sign at an abortion rights rally at the state Capitol on May 3, 2022.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona Senate want to mandate care for children delivered alive during abortions, even though there’s already a law on the books that does just that. 

Existing law already requires that abortion providers give medical care and contact emergency services if a fetus developed to 20 weeks is delivered alive. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.