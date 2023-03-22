Marijuana plants
Recreational marijuana use continues to increase in Arizona even as the medical-use market declines.

 James St. John/Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX — Arizonans with autism and post-traumatic stress disorder could add marijuana to their medical toolkit under a proposal that expands who can access the drug. 

Currently, people with severe medical conditions such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease or seizures can apply for a medical marijuana card. While adult recreational use is legal in the Grand Canyon state since Arizonans voted to allow it in 2020, qualifying for a medical marijuana card means lower prices, shorter wait times and being allowed to purchase more.

