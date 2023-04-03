Ranked-choice voting

Arizona Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, speaks about Senate Bill 1265, regarding ranked-choice voting, during a press conference at the State Capitol on March 15, 2023. “Ranked-choice voting, again, should be called rigged-choice voting,” Kern said. “Because it disenfranchises voters and allows marginal candidates not supported by a majority of the voters to win elections.”

 Paula Soria/ Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Republican state lawmakers are moving on multiple fronts to head off a possible voter initiative that would implement ranked choice voting in Arizona, a system designed to ensure that more moderate candidates can win elections.

The efforts come even as the groups considering a measure for the 2024 ballot remain in the early stages of their effort and concede it may not even move ahead.

