Herd of horses
A small herd of Heber Wild Horses grazing in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

 File Photo

Editor's Note

This article was first published by Courthouse News Service and is republished under their terms of use.

PHOENIX — Led by the Center for Biological Diversity, a group of conservationists sued the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday to protect a region of the Tonto National Forest from “hundreds of unowned horses” they say threaten endangered species in the area.

Known as the Salt River herd, the horses live on the 20,000-acre allotment called the Lower Salt River Recreation Area. In 2017, federal, state and local agencies, along with local tribes and other interested parties, committed to reducing the wild herd to only 100, to minimize its impact and protect other species that compete for forage and water. Instead, the Forest Service approved a management plan in February to reduce the population via birth control and "natural attrition" to 100–200 horses in the next 10 years. The center estimates it would take closer to 25–35 to reduce the herd to 200.

