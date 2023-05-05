The Center for Biological Diversity has served notice that they’re challenging a US Fish and Wildlife Decision in 2021 to reduce by 90% the critical habitat protected to keep two garter snake species from going extinct.

The endangered snakes — the northern Mexican and narrow-headed garter snakes — have a complicated lifestyle, which includes hunting fish and amphibians in pools in healthy streams, as well as moving from stream to steam and hibernating and laying eggs in safe areas away from the stream. Because they can’t survive without free-flowing streams, they’ve become a key battleground in a larger effort to protect Arizona’s riparian areas.

