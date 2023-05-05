The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reverse the federal government’s decision to reduce by 90% the miles of stream front and critical habitat in need of protection to keep the Mexican garter snake from dying out.
Courtesy of USFWS
The narrow-headed garter snake, like the Mexican garter snake, is the focus of a dispute between the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Center for Biological Diversity.
The Center for Biological Diversity has served notice that they’re challenging a US Fish and Wildlife Decision in 2021 to reduce by 90% the critical habitat protected to keep two garter snake species from going extinct.
The endangered snakes — the northern Mexican and narrow-headed garter snakes — have a complicated lifestyle, which includes hunting fish and amphibians in pools in healthy streams, as well as moving from stream to steam and hibernating and laying eggs in safe areas away from the stream. Because they can’t survive without free-flowing streams, they’ve become a key battleground in a larger effort to protect Arizona’s riparian areas.
The USFWS declined comment on the new, pending lawsuit.
The lawsuit could affect management, cattle grazing and protections a thousand miles of streams running through Rim Country and the White Mountains as well as in New Mexico.
The USFWS first listed the two aquatic garter snakes as endangered in 2014, after considering the listing for 11 years. The original notice proposed 1,400 miles of streams and some 700,000 acres of nearby land as critical habitat necessary for the snakes to survive.
However, by 2021, when the federal government actually designated critical habitat, the numbers shrank to about 447 miles of stream and 70,000 acres.
The Center for Biological Diversity claims the USFWS violated the Endangered Species Act and ignored the advice of experts on studies in drastically reducing protection for the riparian areas on which the snakes depend.
The waterways currently protected include 46 miles of the Gila River, 71 miles of the San Francisco River, 52 miles of the Blue River, 27 miles of the Tularosa River and 27 miles of the Verde River.
“Federal biologists are abdicating their duty to protect these species by giving them enough habitat to survive and recover,” said Robin Silver, a cofounder of the Center. “It’s disappointing to see them buckle under pressure from other interests, including ranchers and state and federal agencies, when so many species face extinction. Endangered species like these rare aquatic snakes will disappear forever if we don’t protect the places they need to live.”
The Mexican and narrow headed garter snakes provide the key to protecting the state’s beleaguered waterways for many environmental groups. Studies suggest that more than 90% of the state’s riparian areas have been destroyed or degraded after a century of groundwater pumping, dam building, cattle grazing, logging, drought and introductions of non-native species. The overwhelming majority of the state’s wildlife depends on those riparian areas for some crucial stage of their life cycles.
However, ranchers, subdivisions, mining operations and others also depend critically on those same waterways, setting up a long-running battle over the fate of the remaining riparian areas.
Federal law provides protection for species in danger of extinction and the land critical for their recovery. But it doesn’t provide an easy way to protect essential ecosystems, like riparian areas in Arizona. As a result, the legal battles focus on individual species rather than endangered ecosystems.
“Protecting rivers that disappearing animals rely on benefits snakes, birds, fish, amphibians and mammals – including people,” said Silver. “It’s taken way too long to protect these snakes, but slashing their habitat is a blow they will not survive. We have to protect and restore these rivers and ephemeral waters to keep these snakes swimming and thriving.”
The USFWS made several key decisions in dramatically reducing the amount of critical habitat to protect, all of which the lawsuit would seek to reverse. Among the key issues:
The original habitat proposal included streams where the snakes could thrive, even if no surveys had proved they were still present. The revision dropped most of those areas.
The original proposal included “ephemeral” streams that did not run year round. The revision included seasonal stream stretches only if they directly connected year-round pools or stream reaches the snakes were using.
The original proposal included many areas further away from the streams. The revision dropped most of those areas, even though studies have found the snakes use those areas when they hibernate over the winter or in moving from one stream or wetland to another.
The original proposal included streams that had a lot of invasive species like bullfrogs, crayfish, brown trout and others that can compete with the snakes for food or even prey upon young snakes. The revision eliminated most of those streams, reasoning the snakes would have trouble thriving there.
The original proposal would protect an entire stream if a survey found the snakes and an adequate prey base anywhere along that stream. The revision protected only 2.2 miles of stream centered on the documented presence of the snakes.
