School districts throughout the state are lining up behind the Arizona School Board Association’s long list of top legislative priorities for the next time the legislature goes into session.
The issues include protection of voter ballot initiatives, limits on vouchers for private schools as well as more state support for vocational education, all-day kindergarten, local autonomy and hard-pressed, underfunded rural schools.
Schools this year had mixed results at the legislature. Mostly, they took a beating. However, a flood of federal pandemic relief money resulted in a pretty good budget year, despite big lobbying losses at the state legislature.
However, most districts are still having a pretty good year financially, thanks to billions in federal funding to provide pandemic relief. Most local districts got more than $1 million in federal relief funding in the current budget year.
However, the state legislature also approved changes that will give taxpayer dollars to almost any parent who wants to send their child to a private school. Moreover, additional tax cuts could cause a fresh financial crisis once the federal funds dry up if the economy goes into a fresh downward cycle. The income tax cuts have made the state more dependent on volatile sale taxes than ever. The legislature also approved new measures to make it harder for voters to approve ballot measures to increase education funding.
Meanwhile, lawmakers ignored school advocate’s repeated pleas to provide more money for vocational education, all-day kindergarten and expanded preschool options. Lawmakers cut those programs years ago during the last recession – and never restored funding when the economy boomed. Studies suggest that pre-school programs, all-day kindergarten and vocational programs all can provide big gains when it comes to student test scores, graduation rates and career readiness.
Here’s a summary of some of the key items on the ASBA’s priority list.
School funding:
- Ensure the state’s at least average when it comes to per-student funding. Arizona spends about $8,785 per student from all sources – ahead of only Utah and Idaho, according to the US Census Bureau. The state ranked last when it came to instructional spending — $4,801 per student. The national average stands at $13,494 in total per-student spending and $8,176 in instructional spending. Getting back to average would cost about $6 billion in a state with 1.1 million public school students.
- Fully fund all-day kindergarten and pre-school programs and include that number in school spending limits. The legislature cut funding for all-day kindergarten in 2010 to save $200 million a year. Studies show that all-day kindergarten and a quality preschool program are among the most cost-effective ways to boost student scores, especially kids from minority and low-income families. The benefit comes not only from improved reading skills, but from a host of social skills that form the foundation for success in school.
- Provide more money for teacher training and salaries to cope with the growing teacher shortage. Schools this year reported 2,200 openings for teachers they couldn’t fill when the school year started. The average teacher in Arizona makes $52,0000, compare to a national average of $64,000. Lawmakers did provide money to boost teacher pay by 20% over three years – but those increases didn’t change the state’s national rank. Not all districts passed along the full 20%. Lawmakers did lift many teacher training and credentialling requirements so districts can now in theory hire teachers without a college degree.
- Preserve the ability of voters to approve increases in school funding. Voters have supported a series of measures to boost school funding, including Proposition 301 and 208. Lawmakers have generally resisted or challenged those measures. That includes this year adopting a flat tax overhaul of the income tax system, which effectively gutted Proposition 301. The measure would have provided $1 billion a year for public schools through an income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000.
- Study the extra costs schools in rural areas face when it comes to providing the same level of services and programs available in urban schools.
- Strengthen local and community control of districts when it comes to spending, mandates, curriculum, discipline and other decisions. This item comes in the wake of mandates from the legislature when it comes to sex education and any discussion of gender identity or racism. Few, if any, of the districts in the White Mountains offer a comprehensive sex education program or a curriculum that includes discussions of gender identity or Critical Race Theory, which examines systematic racism in the society.
- Use standardized testing to help teachers improve and track student progress – but not to shut down schools or determine funding. The state budget includes measures to provide bonus funding or to shut down schools based largely on standardized test scores.
- Repeal the recent expansion of taxpayer vouchers and requiring private schools receiving taxpayer money to conduct the same kinds of audits and outcomes reporting required of public schools. Voters had previously repealed the expansion of the Empowerment Scholarships, but lawmakers approved an even broader expansion this year – triggering a fresh effort to gather signatures for a referendum. The vouchers average about $7,000 annually, but on average private school tuition is $10,000 a year. This means so far most of the vouchers have gone to families that can afford to pay the difference.
- Provide more funding to make schools safer in the wake of figures showing more violence on campus – both by school shooters and by increased student violence and self-harm. The ASBA is seeking more money for school security as well as more money to provide mental health resources for students.
