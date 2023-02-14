Katie Hobbs oath of office
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office in a private ceremony on Monday at the state Capitol in Phoenix.

 Governor Katie Hobbs Facebook page

PHOENIX — The head of the House Appropriations Committee wants Gov. Katie Hobbs to tell him about all the money collected and spent for the inauguration ceremony.

In a letter to the governor, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, said he has "serious concerns" about funds being solicited and donated specifically for the purpose of sponsoring the Jan. 5 ceremony at the Capitol. After all expenses were paid, the committee that collected the money reported that at least $1.2 million remained.

