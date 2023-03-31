PHOENIX — A Chandler lawmaker defending herself against an ethics complaint swore Thursday that she was not aware ahead of time that a Scottsdale insurance agent planned to present what were later called "unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations" at a legislative hearing.

But Rep. Liz Harris' repeated statements that she didn't know what Jacqueline Breger was going to say at a special election hearing in late February appeared to be contradicted by a series of text messages the Ethics Committee released.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.