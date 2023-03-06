Drag show protest
Buy Now

Marchers walk by the historic state Capitol building in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023, during a protest of recent bill proposals that criminalize drag shows.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — The culture wars battles that have become a fixture of conservative Republican politics as they push back against progressive Democratic ideas about inclusion and diversity were on full display this week in the Arizona Senate.

Majority Republicans passed a pair of measures targeting drag performances they say amount to sexual grooming, arguing that the proposals are needed to shield children from "confusing" sexual content.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.