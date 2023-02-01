Voters head to the polls
PHOENIX — Republican legislators are moving to throw another roadblock in the path of people to make their own laws.

SCR 1015, approved Wednesday by the Senate Government Committee, would modify existing constitutional provisions that allow a new statute to be proposed and voted on if they gather the signatures equal to 10% of the people who voted in the last governmental election. Based on the 2022 election turnout, that would be 255,867 to put a measure on the 2024 election.

