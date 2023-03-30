TMFMD drone technology deployed to assist local firefighters - pic of residential fire site (copy)

A 2020 photo from a Timber Mesa drone deployed over a structure fire incident to assist in the fire investigation by providing pictures of the fire scene without having to place personnel in the hazard zone near downed power lines and smoldering debris.

 Photo courtesy of TMFMD

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to make sure people don't get too nosy with their new drones.

On a party-line vote Wednesday, members of the House Commerce Committee approved legislation that would make it a felony to intentionally photograph, record or otherwise observe someone else in a private place where that person has a "reasonable expectation of privacy."

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

