PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are poised to enact a measure designed to regulate how national and international social media platforms operate in Arizona.
And politicians would get special treatment.
SB 1106 would put in state law that once people become candidates for any public office they cannot have their posting rights taken away — pretty much no matter what they say, truthful or otherwise. Only violations of federal Communications Decency Act would result in loss of privileges.
And social media sites that take down a candidate's posting could find themselves facing civil fines of up to $250,000 a day.
"It basically speaks to freedom of speech," Sen. Wendy Rogers said, acknowledging that it would give anyone who declares himself or herself a candidate immunity against having posts removed that would not exist for any other Arizonan. Still, she told members of the House Committee on Transportation and Technology that special status is justified.
"This legislation seeks to reinforce the First Amendment especially for political speech which, I have from personal experience can tell you, is a higher bar than even regular speech," Rogers said.
The measure has gotten this far over the objection of Amy Bos. She is the lobbyist for NetChoice which describes itself as a "right-of-center trade association" for social medial platforms.
Bos chided Republican lawmakers for seeking to tell private firms — which is what the internet companies are — what they have to post, even if it violates the terms of service that users agree to when signing up.
"The act compels online businesses to host content they otherwise removed, or restrict even highly objectionable content that is not appropriate for all viewers," she said. "And it gives special treatment to certain speakers like political candidates, even ones who spread unlawful, violent or hateful content."
But Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, said he isn't necessarily buying the idea that social media sites are truly private businesses that should be permitted to unilaterally decide what to allow to be posted and what can be removed. He suggested that a more apt comparison would be to see these firms as utilities that can be regulated.
"At what point does a business become, in effect, a monopoly subject to the attention of the state for additional regulation?" Gress asked. And he questioned Bos about whether she is concerned that a company like Twitter, with about 450 million users, can "remove the voice of elected officials, basically 'disappearing' them, not unlike what China does to real people."
She countered that the issue needs to be looked at from the perspective of telling Twitter and other companies they have no right to remove any content posted by a candidate.
"That is concerning as well," Bos said. "So it's kind of a balancing act there."
And there's something else. Bos pointed out that the legislation would not give that right to post anything to all Arizonans.
"It gives special treatment to certain speakers like political candidates, even ones who spread unlawful, violent or hateful content," she said.
Gress, however, suggested they should get special treatment because it's necessary that constituents get to hear from and interact with their elected officials. But Bos countered there are a lot of ways beyond social media for candidates to reach constituents, right down to newsletters and town halls.
Bos also questioned the legality of the proposal, saying a federal appeals court struck down a nearly identical law from Florida.
The merits and legal questions aside, there's also the question of how Arizona would enforce the measure if it is enacted.
Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix, noted that these social media companies are not based in Arizona. And that, she said, appears to limit the ability of the state to do anything if an out-of-state operation decides that it will no longer allow posts from an Arizona politician.
Rogers brushed aside the concern.
"We as a state need to take our plenary power back as a state," she responded, saying it is the role of lawmakers to protect the rights of Arizonans.
"So we as a state, according to my bill, have the right to free speech as candidates," Rogers said. "And if you're going to come into our state and do business on the internet with social media and you violate what these tenets in this legislation are, you're going to hear from us as a state."
Sun remained unconvinced, citing the Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution which gives Congress the power "to regulate commerce … among the several states." She said sites like YouTube and Twitter remain firmly within federal control.
Not so, insisted Rogers.
"As it pertains to Arizona, we can say 'yes' or 'no' to them asserting a clampdown on our speech in our state," she said. "If they want to do business with us in our state and they suppress free speech of a candidate in our state, that will not be legal."
What appears to be driving the issue is the belief by some that social media sites have a liberal bent, resulting in the censorship of conservative voices, sometimes at the behest of government officials.
Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, told of someone who had been a constituent who he said was banned from Nextdoor, an app that creates localized networks for people to exchange ideas and to buy and sell items. The reason, Carter said, was the posting of a verse from the Book of Jeremiah that is cited by abortion foes: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you."
"That's reprehensible," said Rogers.
Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, had his own example, citing the "Twitter Files."
These were documents released by Elon Musk after he bought the company. Some reporters who reviewed the files said they showed circumstances under which Twitter had removed posts or lowered their visibility, often at the request of government officials and Democrats.
They also shed some light on the decision by Twitter to suspend the account of Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6, 2001 riot at the Capitol amid concerns that there was "the risk of further incitement of violence."
"Do you acknowledge that the material that's come out from the Twitter Files and various things have indicated that the government is dictating to the social media platforms what they should ban, what they should remove?" Heap asked Bos. "Don't you find that dangerous?"
"I think what has come out with the Twitter files is very concerning," she responded.
But Bos told lawmakers that while SB 1106 was introduced to promote free discussion online, "its means violate the well-established First Amendment to editorial discretion."
