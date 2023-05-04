PHOENIX — State lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the funding that the state's Medicaid program needs to pay its current bills.

The 26-3 vote by the Senate provides the full $3.36 billion that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System told lawmakers months ago it needed. But until now half that funding had been stuck in some political posturing between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs despite the fact that it left the health plans unpaid for services provided – and potentially put the state on the hook for thousands of dollars of legally mandated interest payments once bills are at least 30 days overdue.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

