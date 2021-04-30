The Show Low Public Library has a new computer system for digitizing photos, slides, and documents.
The digitizing system includes specialized scanners and other devices to help with converting documents, books, photos, slides and VHS videos to digital format for storing and using on a computer.
Also, the system includes photo editing software for use in improving the quality of damaged or older photos. This is a great way to preserve family photos and family history information by scanning and saving computer files. With this, you can more easily share these and create family history books. The use of this equipment is open to the public.
Reservations and training on the use of the equipment are required. For more information, call the Show Low Public Library at 928-532-4070.
