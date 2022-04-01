The Show Low Public Library is releasing its new schedule of events for April. Registration is required as noted for some programs.
Story Time
When: Mondays in April, ages 0-5
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
Join us as we read picture books, sing songs, and do fun activities. Story time focuses on concepts important to early literacy and helps build confidence in future readers.
Lego Club
When: Tuesdays in April
Where: Show Low Public Library reading room
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
In Lego Club you will build your own creations that will stay on display in the library all week.
Early STEM
When: Tuesdays in April
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Ages: 0-3
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
Join us for Early STEM a program where we will have various interactive stations available each teaching core STEM concepts. Early STEM can help cement core learning concepts and prepares children for pre-school.
Youth Homeschool Connection
When: Wednesday
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Ages: 5-11
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
This session of the Youth Homeschool Connection will focus on the concept of citizen science and will cover how our citizens science kits are used.
Teen Homeschool Connection
When: April 20
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Ages: 12-18
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
This session of the Teen Homeschool Connection will focus on the concept of citizen science and will cover how our citizens science kits are used.
Geekout!: Coding
When: Friday
Where: Show Low Public Library youth center
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! participants will learn some of the basics of coding and how computers work.
Geekout!: Dungeons and Dragons
When: April 8
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! we will be continuing our Dungeons and Dragons campaign.
Geekout!: Speedrun Challenge
When: April 15
Where: Show Low Public Library youth center
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! participants will compete to see who can get one star in Super Mario 64 the fastest.
Geekout!: Advanced Lego
When: April 22
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop-in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! we will build a large collaborative Lego project that will go on display in the library all month.
Adult programming
Geri-fit
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays in April
Where: Show Low Public Library reading room
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Ages: Older adults
Cost: Free
Get fit with Geri-Fit! Join us at the library for a video-led, low-impact, chair-based strength training for older adults. The training exercises improve strength, balance and energy to help strengthen the spine, hips and wrists. Bring water. We will provide the rest.
Space is limited. Registration is required.
Healthy cooking class: Omelet souffle
When: April 18
Where: Show Low Public Library youth center
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ages: 18-older
Cost: Free
We are advancing literacy in Show Low in a fun and innovative way with a fork and spoon. We will be demonstrating how to build a healthy lifestyle, starting in the kitchen. This year we will be offering live, in-person cooking demonstrations. Participants will cook and eat together in our joyful library space. This month, participants will learn techniques to level up their breakfast game with Soufflé omelets and from-scratch hash browns.
Space is limited. Registration is required.
April Adult DIY
When: April 26
Where: Show Low Public Library
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
Ages: 18-older
Cost: Free
Take time for yourself and join us for a fun and easy craft program with a different project each month. We’ll supply the materials, you supply the creativity.
Space is limited. Registration is required.
From messy to immaculate
When: April 12
Where: Show Low Public Library
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Ages: 18-older
Cost: Free
Get your house in order and keep it that way with the help of Show Low Public Library. We will cover cleaning tips and tricks and introduce space saving methods and cleaning strategies to get your space clean and organized and keep it in tip-top shape.
Space is limited. Registration is required.
Raising Confident Kids
When: April 25
Where: Show Low Public Library event room
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Ages: 18-older
Cost: Free
Fill your parenting tool box with valuable tips and tricks. Raising Confident Kids is a series of simple, easy to learn and effective programs for parents/caretakers with young children. This program will focus on early literacy, purposeful play, and parent-child engagement demonstrated by library staff, child development specialists and other professionals to improve the quality of parent-child relationships.
For April, we will demonstrate how to cultivate your child’s imagination with wordless picture books.
Drop-in program (no registration)
Mother’s Day card making
When: April 25 to May 6
Where: Show Low Public Library
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ages: All ages (parent supervision for children under 12)
Cost: Free
Come in to the library to make Mother’s Day extra special with a beautiful handcrafted greeting card. The library will supply materials, you come and unleash your creativity.
Family-friendly pollinator party
When: April 29
Where: Show Low Public Library
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Ages: All ages welcome
Cost: Free
Registration is required
Bring the family for a night of fun and education! Learn about our local pollinators and how you can help create a better environment for them with our new Observing Pollinators Citizen Science Kit! Light dinner will be served.
The fun includes crafts, games, activities, face painting and more! Registration is required.
The last day to register is April 25.
For more information on theses events, call 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.