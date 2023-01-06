Not far from the junction of U.S. 60 and State Route 260, routes to Globe and Heber, sits Licano’s Mexican Food and Steak House, a favorite spot for locals and Mountain visitors for many years.
The exterior is deceptive, and upon entering you’ll find a cavernous space consisting of a number of Mexican-themed dining rooms, a lounge with a full bar and banquet rooms suitable for private parties.
Once you’ve settled into a comfortable booth, received your margarita and started nibbling on the complimentary chips, salsa and pico de gallo, it’s time to decide what to order from the extensive menu. Don’t forget to check out the daily specials section. And save the salsa and pico to perhaps enhance your entree when served.
Appetizers include spicy jalapeno poppers, taquitos, and the Mexican pizza with cheese, lettuce, tomato, refried beans and ground beef is meant to be shared.
Licano’s bills itself as a steak house in addition to its character as a purveyor of Mexican foods. And rightly so with selections such as ribeye and New York strip steak as well as filet mignon. Prime rib is also offered after 4 p.m.
While they do an admirable job with the steaks, I think the Mexican fare is why most folks show up here time and again. From fajitas to tacos to tostadas and chimichangas, you’ll find all your favorites here prepared to perfection.
Unable to make a decision on this visit, I opted for one of Licano’s combination plates. Two combo menus are offered — the house (de la casa) featuring a choice of two items or the larger (combinaciones grande), offering a choice of three. All are served with refried beans, Spanish rice and a smattering of shredded lettuce and diced tomato.
Being indecisive as well as hungry, I went grande and chose a combo of enchilada, taco and tamale. For an additional charge, I could add shredded chicken, beef or shrimp to my enchilada, but I don’t fancy adulterating the wonderfully cheesy enchilada with additional ingredients.
Both the enchilada and tamale were fabulous and the beans creamy and satisfying. The shredded-beef taco, although tasty, was uninspired and this is why I save my pico and salsa that revived the taco. A dollop of sour cream and/or guacamole would have sent this combo plate over the top.
Besides expertly prepared steaks and a variety of sumptuous Mexican fare, there are seafood offerings just as good as the menu mainstays.
In addition to several shrimp dishes, a seafood standout is the halibut. A thick portion of this light, yet meaty fish, was broiled to perfection, bathed in drawn butter and sprinkled with capers. Usually served topped with a tasty bell pepper relish, I opted to forgo the topping so as to enjoy the subtlety of the fish on its own. This dish, along with the others on the American Dinners section, comes with a choice of soup or a remarkably nice side salad and Spanish rice or potato, with the baby reds being my favorite.
If the steak, seafood and Mexican offerings just aren’t enough to satisfy your gastro cravings, fear not as Licano’s will meet your needs with offerings of soup and salads featuring Cobb or a chicken Caesar salad, which can be spiced up by getting the grilled chicken blackened.
Need more? There are a couple of delicious hamburgers to choose from, including a succulent green-chile burger. A few sandwiches are also featured but, sadly, are offered only until 4 p.m. when the kitchen gears up for the dinner service.
Several desserts are featured, if you have room, from fried ice cream to sopapillas with honey but this writer can’t pass on the creamy, velvety flan nestled in a pool of caramel sauce.
