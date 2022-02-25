PHOENIX — Linden Elementary School in the Show Low Unified School District and George Washington Academy in Snowflake are two of 21 Arizona schools to receive an A+ School of Excellence award from the Arizona Educational Foundation for the 2021-22 academic year as announced on Feb. 8.
AEF has identified and honored exemplary pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public schools in Arizona since 1983. The A+ School of Excellence award is the highest state-level recognition an Arizona public school may receive. The A+ School of Excellence program is part of AEF’s mission to celebrate excellence and cultivate equity in Pre-K-12th grade Arizona public education.
“The A+ School of Excellence program celebrates outstanding schools throughout Arizona, calling attention to the positive stories and successes occurring in public schools,” said AEF Executive Director Kim Graham. “The application and evaluation process for this program is comprehensive and rigorous. We applaud these schools for exceeding expectations to meet their students’ needs and for achieving overall success despite the many challenges that face the education community statewide.”
Applicant schools are evaluated in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data.
Applications are made available to pre-K through 12th grade public schools statewide. Evaluation of schools is based on a lengthy written application submitted by the school and a rigorous site visit conducted by a team of trained judges. In the application, each school provides demographic information, a description of current programs and practices, documentation of parent and community involvement, and a profile of the school’s principal and the school community’s commitment to excellence, equity, service and sustained high achievement. Preparation of each school’s application involves collaboration among all stakeholders including students, faculty, staff, administrators and community members.
Schools receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner. Schools keep the award for four years and then must reapply at the end of that term to be considered for renewal status. Recognition through the A+ School of Excellence program can help increase confidence in Arizona’s public schools and create greater parent and community support.
