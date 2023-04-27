Rep. Liz Harris

Rep. Liz Harris Tuesday on the House floor following the release of the Ethics Committee report saying she violated a House rule.

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

Supporters of former state Rep. Liz Harris are irate with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and they let the board members know that on Wednesday, with one of them even falsely accusing a Phoenix city councilman of opening the board meeting with a prayer to the devil. 

The Arizona House of Representatives ousted Harris on April 12 for inviting a woman to make unfounded criminal claims about state and local officials before a House and Senate elections committee meeting on Feb. 23, then lying to the House Ethics Committee about her prior knowledge of the presentation. 

