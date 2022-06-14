A business in downtown Show Low garnered attention last week from some unexpected visitors from “across the pond.”
Trumped Store owners Steven and Karen Slaton welcomed BBC journalist Katty Kay and a camera crew through their doors for a three-hour interview on Friday. Kay also appears regularly on various news programs with CNN, NBC and HBO. She traveled from London to the United States last week to meet with the Slatons and interview them about the store they have owned and operated in Show Low for over six years.
The Slatons helped sponsor a GOP dinner last month that was attended by several conservative politicians and included a phone conversation with former President Donald Trump.
“I answer my phone very seldomly,” Karen Slaton explained when asked how they ended up meeting with the BBC. “If I don’t recognize the number I won’t answer it. After three or four times, I answer it and it was an English accent on the other end.”
Answering the call proved very beneficial for Slaton, because less than a few days later a three-person crew from the BBC traveled to Show Low to record an interview that will be featured in various journalistic series on the BBC such as “BBC World News.”
A two-person camera crew taped Kay’s interview the Slatons, toured the store’s new location, and the Slatons spoke about their personal political stances. “They were very interested in our thoughts about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and how we felt about how things were all going,” said Steven Slaton. “It was really, really great. They respected our opinions and didn’t try to sway us any other way. They were very kind. I wish we could have the building fixed up better, but it all worked out.”
The Slatons are currently moving their store from 1041 E. Deuce of Clubs across the street and five blocks west to 580 E. Deuce of Clubs and plan to be open at the new location on the Fourth of July.
Between purchasing a new building, moving inventory and supplies and getting prepared for an international news interview, the couple has had a very active schedule these past few weeks.
“The store is really coming along,” Steven Slaton said. “With plumbing, new cabinets, all new products, we should be ready to open in time.”
Trumped Store plans to open its doors back to the public on July 4 to coincide with the parade and other local festivities. With only a few weeks left before a grand opening, it worked in the Slatons’ favor that the BBC asked them about the interview. “We worked really hard for the past couple of days to get it looking presentable for them. We’re all very proud and very tired,” joked Steven Slaton.
Kay complimented their work on their store during their interview. “You both are obviously very passionate and very dedicated. Your hard work really shows,” Kay told the Slatons as the BBC crew concluded its visit and headed for other assignments in the U.S.
The Slatons’ recorded interview with Kay could air “around early September, I would think. A little before the midterms,” a BBC cameraman speculated.
“We know this is all going to pay off for us in the end because it’s going to be big for the community,” Steven Slaton said. “It’s nice to be recognized, and it’s nice to talk about our store and the city.”
Karen Slaton added, “The city has been behind us 100%. Local law enforcement, all the businesses, they’ve had our backs. They’ve all been wonderful. It’s a great conservative community, and we love it here. That’s why we live here.”
