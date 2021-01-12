The White Mountain Democrats donated $1,500 each to the Love Kitchen in Pinetop, Meals on Wheels in Show Low and White Mountain Apache emergency food distribution in Whiteriver.
Democrats have regularly run a fund-raising event for the Love Kitchen and Meals on Wheels, but it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The Love Kitchen is here to provide a hot and nutritious meal for anyone who walks through our door from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday,” the organization stated on their website. “Our kitchen proudly serves the White Mountain communities of both Navajo and Apache counties. For many of our guests this is the only meal they will have during the day. Our open door policy has always been in place and invites anyone without question or qualification. Providing a home cooked meal to feed not only their bellies but their souls is what we each strive for daily here.”
The Love Kitchen can be reached at 928-367-6505, lovekitchen@frontiernet.net or at 1715 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 1373, Pinetop, AZ 85935.
“Show Low has over 1,500 hungry seniors,” Meals on Wheels says on their website. “There are over 800 seniors in our community who are living in poverty. More than 400 seniors in Show Low are not able to leave their house. 83% of these seniors are NOT receiving the help they need.”
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to prepare and deliver meals, as well as donations. They can be reached at 928-532-0656 or slsc@frontier.com. They are located at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, Show Low, AZ 85901.
The Emergency Operation Center in Whiteriver operates out of the Fire Station on Chief Avenue. The center distributes food to hundreds of families who are required to stay home because of the virus. Donations can be made to WMAT P.O. Box 700, Whiteriver, AZ 85941.
The White Mountain Democrats are a club of volunteers from southern Navajo and Apache counties. They form the nucleus for party activity in northeast Arizona and helped to generate an increase in voters that affected the presidential race in Arizona.
The club can be reached at P.O. Box 144, Lakeside, AZ 85929 or at navajocountydemocrats@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.