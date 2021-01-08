SHOW LOW – AzAPP Board of Directors and staff awarded Dr. Steven Spiess, Dr. Verra Bennett, and Dr. Werner with the Special Achievements Award by the National Academy of Pediatrics.
They were recognized for their outstanding commitment to adolescent health and for increasing human papillomavirus immunization rates in Arizona.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will not be presented in person as per usual but will be mailed to each recipient. They will also be highlighted on social media posts as well as an email announcement to AzAPP members and partners.
In the award letter, the AzAPP Board of Directors praise the winners by stating “Your dedication to the time and effort it takes to work through quality improvement work to benefit your patients has been admirable. We are impressed with not only your efforts but your outstanding results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.